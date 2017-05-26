Goldman Sachs global head of equity capital markets to retire - BBG
June 23 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's global head of equity capital markets, Stephen Pierce, is retiring from the role after 31 years at the firm, Bloomberg reported on Friday.
May 26 SONGA BULK AS:
* Q1 NET LOSS AT $1.8 MILLION
* TOTAL TIME CHARTER EARNINGS WERE $1.5 MILLION IN Q1 2017, UP FROM $0.1 MILLION IN Q4 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* RAISES € 75 MILLION WITH BOND ISSUE AFTER THE FIRST DAY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)