BRIEF-Tunghsu Azure Renewable Energy's unit to invest in projects worth about 5 bln yuan
* Says unit signs agreement to invest in new energy, eco-environmental protection projects worth about 5.0 billion yuan ($731.84 million)
June 14 Songa Bulk Asa :
* Vessel acquisition
* Entered into an agreement to acquire a capesize bulk carrier built in 2010 at STX in Korea at price of $28.85 million
* Company will establish a wholly owned subsidiary to take delivery of vessel
June 22 Wanda Film Holding Co Ltd * Says to resume trading on Friday