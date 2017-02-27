BRIEF-India's Bhartiya International March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 22.3 million rupees versus 20.2 million rupees year ago
Feb 27 Songcheng Performance Development Co Ltd
* Says its preliminary 2016 net profit up 43.1 percent y/y at 902.3 million yuan ($131.40 million)
* Says it sees Q1 net profit up 20-40 percent y/y at 232.9-271.7 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2mvwLWf; bit.ly/2m2olrS
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8670 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 15 million rupees versus profit 11 million rupees year ago