Feb 27 Songcheng Performance Development Co Ltd

* Says its preliminary 2016 net profit up 43.1 percent y/y at 902.3 million yuan ($131.40 million)

* Says it sees Q1 net profit up 20-40 percent y/y at 232.9-271.7 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2mvwLWf; bit.ly/2m2olrS

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8670 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)