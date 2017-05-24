BRIEF-Summer Infant Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $30 million - SEC filing
* Summer Infant Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $30 million - SEC filing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2rGEYcs) Further company coverage:
May 24 Songz Automobile Air Conditioning Co Ltd
* Says board elects Chen Fuquan as chairman
* Says it plans to acquire 60 percent stake in Suzhou auto air conditioning firm for 202.4 million yuan ($29.38 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2rPnxa9; bit.ly/2rSWHgr
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8898 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Honda Motor, Toyota Motor and Nissan Motor will continue to financially support Takata after it files for bankruptcy protection - Nikkei