May 24 Songz Automobile Air Conditioning Co Ltd

* Says board elects Chen Fuquan as chairman

* Says it plans to acquire 60 percent stake in Suzhou auto air conditioning firm for 202.4 million yuan ($29.38 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2rPnxa9; bit.ly/2rSWHgr

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8898 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)