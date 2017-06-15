BRIEF-China Huishan Dairy updates on board membership
June 23 China Huishan Dairy Holdings Company Ltd :
* Says chairman Chen Fuquan is detained by Shanghai police authorities for possible insider trading investigation
* Says company operating normally
Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/2scguc8
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
