March 7 Sonic Automotive Inc:

* Sonic Automotive announces offering of senior subordinated notes

* Sonic Automotive Inc- intends to commence a private offering of up to $250.0 million in aggregate principal amount of senior subordinated notes

* Sonic Automotive Inc - intends to use net proceeds from this offering to redeem all of its outstanding 7.0pct senior subordinated notes due 2022