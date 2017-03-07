March 7 Sonic Automotive Inc

* Sonic automotive inc- sonic expects diluted earnings per share from continuing operations to be in range of $0.22 to $0.26 per share for q1 2017

* Sonic automotive - reaffirms guidance of diluted eps from continuing operations for fy ending december 31, 2017 to be between $2.00 and $2.10 per year