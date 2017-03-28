March 28 Sonic Corp -

* Sonic reports second fiscal quarter earnings per share growth of 14% driven by refranchising gains

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.15

* Q2 earnings per share $0.25

* Q2 same store sales fell 7.4 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy drive-in-level margins of 15.5% to 16.0%

* Sees fy capital expenditures of $40 million to $45 million r

* Continues to expect adjusted earnings per share for fiscal year 2017 to be in range of down 7% to flat year over year

* Qtrly total revenue $100.2 million versus $133.2 million

* Sees negative 2% to 0% same-store sales for system in 2017

* Expected fy 2017 quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share

* Sees 65 to 75 new franchise drive-in openings in 2017

* Q2 revenue view $105.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.26, revenue view $483.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S