UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
March 28 Sonic Corp -
* Sonic reports second fiscal quarter earnings per share growth of 14% driven by refranchising gains
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.15
* Q2 earnings per share $0.25
* Q2 same store sales fell 7.4 percent
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy drive-in-level margins of 15.5% to 16.0%
* Sees fy capital expenditures of $40 million to $45 million r
* Continues to expect adjusted earnings per share for fiscal year 2017 to be in range of down 7% to flat year over year
* Qtrly total revenue $100.2 million versus $133.2 million
* Sees negative 2% to 0% same-store sales for system in 2017
* Expected fy 2017 quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share
* Sees 65 to 75 new franchise drive-in openings in 2017
* Q2 revenue view $105.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.26, revenue view $483.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 27 General Motors Co said on Saturday that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders vote against a slate of directors proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and reject the hedge fund's plan to divide GM shares into two classes.