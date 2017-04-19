BRIEF-Arianne Phosphate did not generate revenue in Q1
* Arianne phosphate reports corporate and financial results for first quarter 2017
April 19 Sonoco Products Co
* Sonoco increases common stock dividend by 5.4 percent
* Declared a $.39 per share quarterly common stock dividend, a 5.4 percent increase from previous quarterly dividend of $.37/ share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Arianne phosphate reports corporate and financial results for first quarter 2017
* Midstates petroleum announces amendment to senior secured credit agreement