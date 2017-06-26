BRIEF-Xcerra and Spirox reinstate deal on sales, support operations
* Xcerra and Spirox reinstate agreement on sales and support operations in mainland China and Taiwan
June 26 Sonoco Products Co:
* Sonoco to acquire Clear Lam Packaging Inc
* Sonoco Products Co - deal for approximately $170 million in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN, June 27 The German transport ministry announced plans on Tuesday to set up a new institute to test vehicle emissions to restore consumer confidence after the Volkswagen scandal as it said two models had produced more carbon dioxide than allowed.