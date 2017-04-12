April 12 Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Sonoma Pharmaceuticals - receives two new united arab emirates regulatory approvals: Pediacyn® for atopic dermatitis and Epicyn® for scar management

* Sonoma Pharmaceuticals - both offerings, based upon Sonoma's patented Microcyn® Technology hypochlorous acid, will be supplied by MicroSafe Group to UAE beginning in may 2017