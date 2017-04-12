BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 12 Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Sonoma Pharmaceuticals - receives two new united arab emirates regulatory approvals: Pediacyn® for atopic dermatitis and Epicyn® for scar management
* Sonoma Pharmaceuticals - both offerings, based upon Sonoma's patented Microcyn® Technology hypochlorous acid, will be supplied by MicroSafe Group to UAE beginning in may 2017
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results