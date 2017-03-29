March 29 Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Sonoma pharmaceuticals receives u.s. Fda clearance of Loyon skin descaler for relief of scaling associated with various dermatoses

* U.S. Commercialization via Sonoma's dermatology division Intraderm Pharmaceuticals' 30-plus-person direct sales team is slated for summer 2017