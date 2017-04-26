April 26 Sonus Networks Inc

* Sonus Networks reports 2017 first quarter results

* Sees Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.10

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.26

* Qtrly total revenue $53.4 million versus. $59.2 million

* Sonus Networks sees first half 2017 revenue will be about $107 million, with approximately $54 million in Q2.

* Sonus Networks Inc - looking forward to fiscal 2017, we maintain our previously provided guidance of flat to low single digit revenue growth versus. 2016

* Sonus Networks Inc - expect a GAAP loss per share of $0.25 and maintain our outlook for non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.26 for fiscal 2017

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.18, revenue view $250.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly non-GAAP loss per share $0.09

* Qtrly GAAP loss per share $0.22

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.13, revenue view $52.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: