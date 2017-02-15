BRIEF-Universal Entertainment says Tokyo District Court rejects shareholder's appeal
* Says Tokyo District Court rejected a shareholder's appeal on May 25
Feb 15 Sony Corp:
* Says it will transfer the imaging products and solution business to its wholly owned subsidiary, which has been engaged in the manufacturing and sales of electron and electricity machine and equipment in Tokyo, Japan
* Says effective date April 1
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/0hjjCo
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says Tokyo District Court rejected a shareholder's appeal on May 25
DUBAI, May 30 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.