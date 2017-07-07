FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
BRIEF-Soo Kee Group announces entry into agreements in relation to the proposed jv in Thailand
#Kashmir
#HugDiplomacy
#Wimbledon
#Mom
#G20
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
U.S. isolated on climate at summit of world leaders
G20 Summit
U.S. isolated on climate at summit of world leaders
Top seed Kerber lives to fight another day
Wimbledon
Top seed Kerber lives to fight another day
Iraq says Mosul victory imminent, IS to 'fight until death'
MIDDLE EAST
Iraq says Mosul victory imminent, IS to 'fight until death'
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 7, 2017 / 10:20 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Soo Kee Group announces entry into agreements in relation to the proposed jv in Thailand

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Soo Kee Group Ltd-

* Entry Into Agreements In Relation To The Proposed Jv In Thailand With Aurora Design Co Ltd

* ‍love & co. International had on 7 july 2017, entered into a joint venture agreement​

* Love & co. And jvc had on 7 july 2017, entered into a licensing and supply agreement

* Love & co. And aurora will hold 40% and 60% of equity interest in jvc

* Under terms of jv, love & co. To subscribe for 1,200 shares in jvc for thb12.0 million, & aurora to subscribe for 1,800 jvc shares for thb18.0 million

* Love & co shall supply exclusively to jvc gold and diamond products for sale to retail customers in thailand

* Love & co.'s entry into licensing agreement is not expected to have a material impact on eps for current financial year ending 31 dec 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.