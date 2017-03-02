UPDATE 2-British Airways resumes flights from London after IT outage causes chaos
* Airline said a power supply issue was to blame (Adds Heathrow statement)
March 2 Soosan INT Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 125 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
* Total dividend amount is 843.9 million won
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/elsGlg
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Airline said a power supply issue was to blame (Adds Heathrow statement)
LONDON, May 28 London's Heathrow Airport said it expected further delays and cancellations of British Airways flights on Sunday and told passengers not to travel to the airport unless they were rebooked on other flights.