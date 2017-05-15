May 15 Sophiris Bio Inc

* Sophiris Bio reports first quarter financial results and key corporate highlights

* Q1 loss per share $0.09

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sophiris Bio - expects that its cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to fund its operations through end of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: