BRIEF-Net 1 UEPS Technologies says high court refuses appeals regarding bank account debits declaratory order
* High court refuses appeals regarding bank account debits declaratory order
May 15 Sophiris Bio Inc
* Sophiris Bio reports first quarter financial results and key corporate highlights
* Q1 loss per share $0.09
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sophiris Bio - expects that its cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to fund its operations through end of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* High court refuses appeals regarding bank account debits declaratory order
* It is continuing to develop permian basin operations within a 70,000 acre lease in pecos county, texas