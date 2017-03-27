March 27 Sophiris Bio Inc:

* Sophiris Bio reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and key corporate highlights

* Q4 loss per share $0.02

* Sophiris Bio Inc - at dec 31, 2016, co had cash, cash equivalents and securities available-for-sale of $29.0 million and working capital of $27.8 million

* Sophiris Bio Inc - expects to receive six-month biopsy data for all patients in late 2017 or early 2018

* Sophiris Bio Inc - expects that its cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to fund its operations through end of 2018

* Sophiris Bio- not planning on pursuing second phase 3 trial in bph,unless can secure development partner to fund new trial,obtain other financing