March 27 Sophiris Bio Inc:
* Sophiris Bio reports fourth quarter and full year 2016
financial results and key corporate highlights
* Q4 loss per share $0.02
* Sophiris Bio Inc - at dec 31, 2016, co had cash, cash
equivalents and securities available-for-sale of $29.0 million
and working capital of $27.8 million
* Sophiris Bio Inc - expects to receive six-month biopsy
data for all patients in late 2017 or early 2018
* Sophiris Bio Inc - expects that its cash and cash
equivalents will be sufficient to fund its operations through
end of 2018
* Sophiris Bio- not planning on pursuing second phase 3
trial in bph,unless can secure development partner to fund new
trial,obtain other financing
