June 29 (Reuters) - SOPRA STERIA GROUP SA

* ‍Declared Intent to Convert Cs Convertible Bonds It Holds Into Shares, Thereby Giving It Access to 11.39% of Share Capital​

* ‍Duna & Cie and Sopra Steria Will Replace Current Agreement on Convertible Bonds With a Reciprocal Preemptive Right, Which May Only Be Exercised from 1/1/2018​

* ‍DUNA & CIE AND SOPRA STERIA DO NOT PLAN TO ACT IN CONCERT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)