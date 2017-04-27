BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
April 27 Sopra Steria Group SA:
* Q1 revenue 953.7 million euros ($1.04 billion) versus 913.2 million euros year ago
* Increase in operating margin to be more pronounced in the second half of the year than in the first half Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9169 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways cancelled all its flights from London's two main airports until Saturday evening after a global computer system outage caused massive delays and left planes stuck on runways.