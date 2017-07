July 28 (Reuters) - SOPRA STERIA GROUP SA

* H1 REVENUE EUR 1.90 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.88 BILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 GROWTH OF 3.8% AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES AND TOTAL GROWTH OF 1.3%

* H1 NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 66 MILLION VERSUS EUR 54.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* GROUP'S TARGETS FOR 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR ARE CONFIRMED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)