March 14 Sopra Steria Group SA:
* Announces launch of an employee purchase plan reserved for
employees belonging to an employee savings plan
* Offer will be carried out via transfer of existing
treasury shares and/or shares bought back in advance by Sopra
Steria Group under a share buyback programme
* Offer will involve a maximum of 220,000 shares in the
company, corresponding to 110,000 shares purchased by employees
and 110,000 free shares awarded as employer`s matching
contribution
* Purchase price will be equal to 100 percent of benchmark
price, corresponding to average of weighted average prices for
CO's shares on Euronext Paris Market preceding March 29, 2017
* Offer is not proposed in the U.S.
