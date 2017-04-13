April 13 Soribada Inc :

* Says it will issue 13th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 2.6 billion won in proceeds for operations

* Maturity date is April 13, 2020, coupon rate is 2 percent and yield to maturity is 3 percent for the bonds

* Conversion price is 1,438 won/share and conversion ratio is 100 percent

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/c167i5

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)