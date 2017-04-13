UPDATE 1-Mother of Uber CEO killed in California boating accident
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday
April 13 Soribada Inc :
* Says it will issue 13th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 2.6 billion won in proceeds for operations
* Maturity date is April 13, 2020, coupon rate is 2 percent and yield to maturity is 3 percent for the bonds
* Conversion price is 1,438 won/share and conversion ratio is 100 percent
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/c167i5
