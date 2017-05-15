BRIEF-Noble Four secures $150 million capital commitment from Kanglim Co
* Noble Four secures $150 million capital commitment from Kanglim Co., Ltd Source text for Eikon:
May 15 Soros Fund Management:
* Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in Acuity Brands Inc - SEC filing
* Soros Fund Management takes share stake of 5,200 shares in Buffalo Wild Wings Inc - SEC filing
* Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in Cigna Corp - SEC filing
* Change in holdings are as of March 31, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of Dec 31, 2016 Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2017:(bit.ly/2pQ4JVX) Source text for quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016: (bit.ly/2lHSLju) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Noble Four secures $150 million capital commitment from Kanglim Co., Ltd Source text for Eikon:
MOSCOW, June 20 Brazil's government wants a landmark pension reform approved by the Chamber of Deputies in a first-round vote in the first half of the year, before a legislative recess scheduled for late July, President Michel Temer said on Tuesday during a visit to Moscow.