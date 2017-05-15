May 15 Soros Fund Management :

* Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in eBay Inc

* Soros Fund Management takes share stake of 3,900 shares in Eli Lilly & Co

* Change in holdings are as of march 31, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of dec 31, 2016 Further company coverage: [EBAY.O,LLY.N]

Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2017 (bit.ly/2pQ4JVX) Source text for quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016: (bit.ly/2lHSLju)