BRIEF-Cleantech: Enersize signs profit sharing agreement with additional BOE plant
* CLEANTECH INVEST PORTFOLIO COMPANY ENERSIZE SIGNS PROFIT SHARING AGREEMENT WITH ADDITIONAL BOE PLANT
May 15 Soros Fund Management :
* Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in eBay Inc
* Soros Fund Management takes share stake of 3,900 shares in Eli Lilly & Co
* Change in holdings are as of march 31, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of dec 31, 2016 Further company coverage: [EBAY.O,LLY.N]
Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2017 (bit.ly/2pQ4JVX) Source text for quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016: (bit.ly/2lHSLju)
* CLEANTECH INVEST PORTFOLIO COMPANY ENERSIZE SIGNS PROFIT SHARING AGREEMENT WITH ADDITIONAL BOE PLANT
June 20Meiho Enterprise Co Ltd * Says it sold a Tokyo-based property on June 20 * Price undisclosed Source text in Japanese:https://goo.gl/2x4pB4 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)