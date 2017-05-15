May 15 Soros Fund Management:

* Takes share stake in Alibaba of 107,200 ADRs - SEC filing

* Dissloves share stake in Amazon.com Inc

* Takes share stake of 9,900 shares in Chevron

* More than triples share stake in Microsoft to 12,800 shares

* Ups share stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 39.8 percent to 86,800 shares

* Takes share stake of 3,600 shares in Walt Disney Co

* Takes share stake of 31,200 shares in Pfizer Inc

* Takes share stake of 1.7 million class A shares in Snap Inc

* Takes share stake of 4,100 shares in Wal-Mart Stores Inc

* Change in holdings are as of March 31, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of Dec. 31, 2016 Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2017: (bit.ly/2pQ4JVX) Source text for quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016: (bit.ly/2lHSLju)