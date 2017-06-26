CORRECTED(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Pallinghurst Resources updates on Gemfields buyout offer (June 26)
* As of 5:30 p.m. on 26 June 2017, Pallinghurst has received valid acceptances in respect of 205,853,201 Gemfields shares
June 26 Soros Fund Management spokesperson:
* Robert Soros stepping down as President of Soros family office
BEIJING, June 27 The value of assets held by China's banking sector rose 12.5 percent to 232.89 trillion yuan ($34.18 trillion) as of end-May compared with a year earlier, the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) said on Tuesday.