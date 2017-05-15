CORRECT: Fitch: French Election Boosts Reform Prospects

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 20 (Fitch) This report, originally published on 19 June 2017, has been amended to correct the size of the investment plan, and clarify the reference to planned expenditure savings. All other content is as of the original publication date. France's National Assembly election has provided new president Emmanuel Macron with parliamentary backing to enact his reform programme, Fitch Ratings says. Implementing the programme woul