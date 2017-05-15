May 15 Soros Fund Management:

* Soros Fund Management takes share stake of 233,500 shares in Activision Blizzard Inc

* Soros Fund Management ups share stake in Facebook Inc by 80.4 pct to 638,086 class A shares

* Soros Fund Management takes share stake of 32,100 shares in Chesapeake Energy Corp

* Soros Fund Management ups share stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise from 1.1 million shares to 3.2 million shares

* Change in holdings are as of March 31, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of Dec 31, 2016 Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2017:(bit.ly/2pQ4JVX) Source text for quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016:(bit.ly/2lHSLju)