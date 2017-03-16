March 16 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc:

* Sorrento Therapeutics Inc files for non-timely 10-K - SEC filing

* Sorrento Therapeutics - as a result of acquisitions, other one-time items occurring late in Q4 2016, it is unable to file form 10-K within prescribed time period

* Sorrento Therapeutics - will require additional time to ensure adequate disclosure of certain information required to be included in the form 10-K