Lenovo's struggling mobile business sets sites on high-end market
* Lenovo mobile loss widens, despite overall return to profit
March 16 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc:
* Sorrento Therapeutics Inc files for non-timely 10-K - SEC filing
* Sorrento Therapeutics - as a result of acquisitions, other one-time items occurring late in Q4 2016, it is unable to file form 10-K within prescribed time period
* Sorrento Therapeutics - will require additional time to ensure adequate disclosure of certain information required to be included in the form 10-K Source text: (bit.ly/2mvpx3y) Further company coverage:
* Lenovo mobile loss widens, despite overall return to profit
SAO PAULO, May 28 Brazilian federal prosecutors on Sunday made a new offer to JBS SA's controlling shareholder, J&F Investimentos, that it pay a 10.99 billion real ($3.37 billion) fine for its role in massive corruption scandals.