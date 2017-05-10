BRIEF-Shanta Gold to acquire Helio
* Shanta to acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of Helio Resource
May 10 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc
* Files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC Filing
* Sorrento Therapeutics says late filing on form 10-Q because it needs additional time to complete final review of financial statements and other disclosures
* Says form 10-Q will be filed as soon as possible following the prescribed due date Source text: [bit.ly/2plsEBg] Further company coverage:
ZURICH, June 20 Nestle said on Tuesday it has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly, a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, its latest step to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.