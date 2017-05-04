GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares near two-year high as U.S. hi-tech rebound boosts mood
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
May 4 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc
* Sorrento Therapeutics Inc - Selling stockholders may sell up to 797,081 shares of common stock of co - SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2p2x2Vx] Further company coverage:
June 20 Australia's OrotonGroup Ltd, a maker of luxury handbags, said on Tuesday it has received expressions of interest that could involve a sale of the company and plans to begin a formal process to explore its options.