BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 20 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc:
* Sorrento and Wildcat announce resolution
* Sorrento Therapeutics - reached mutual resolution with wildcat capital with respect to Wildcat's seeking of inspection of co's private placement
* Sorrento Therapeutics - co and Wildcat have engaged in talks relating to steps needed to undertake in order to increase Sorrento's shareholder value
* Sorrento Therapeutics Inc - as part of its core immuno-oncology business, sorrento is preparing to file an IND for at least one car-T phase I study
* Sorrento Therapeutics Inc - Sorrento makes no admission of liability or wrongdoing in connection with Wildcat's inspection demand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.