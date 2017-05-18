May 18Sosei Group Corp

* Says a preclinical candidate calcitonin gene-related eptide (CGRP) antagonist, discovered by Heptares using its structure-based design approach in partnership with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has triggered a $5 million payment from Teva to Heptares under the terms of their licensing and drug-discovery agreement signed in 2015

