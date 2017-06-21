WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 21 Sotheby's
* Sotheby's says on June 2, 1334 york, Llc and Sotheby's entered first amendment to loan agreement and guaranty of recourse carveouts - SEC filing
* Sotheby's - amendment modifies amount of net worth which Sotheby's must maintain; reduced from $425 million to $325 million
* Sotheby's - amendment modifies loan agreement as follows; 1334 york, llc is partially prepaying loan in amount of $32 million on July 3, 2017
* Sotheby's -amendment modifies that 1334 york, lcc to make annual prepayments on loan each July from any excess cash flow, in amount not to exceed $25 million Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2sVh3dr) Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.