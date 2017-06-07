PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 23
June 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 7 Sotherly Hotels Lp
* Sotherly hotels - entered into deal to purchase commercial unit of planned hyde beach house resort & residences for $5.10 million - sec filing
* Sotherly hotels- deal includes pre-opening services agreement whereby seller agreed to pay co $0.75 million in connection with certain pre-opening activities
* Sotherly hotels lp - hyde beach house resort & residences is a new development in hollywood, florida slated to open in q2 of 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 23 In today's U.S. shale fields, tiny sensors attached to production gear harvest data on everything from pumping pressure to the heat and rotational speed of drill bits boring into the rocky earth.