Feb 21 Sotherly Hotels Inc

* Sotherly Hotels Inc reports financial results for the year ended December 31, 2016

* Qtrly FFO per unit $0.17

* Qtrly adjusted FFO per unit $0.12

* Sotherly Hotels Inc sees FY 2017 adjusted ffo per share and unit $1.02 - $1.10

* Sotherly hotels inc sees fy 2017 ffo per share and unit $1.07 - $1.12

* Says for q4 2016, revpar (room revenue per available room) decreased 2.9%, compared to q4 2015, to $87.73

* Q4 FFO per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $1.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S