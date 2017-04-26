April 26 Sou Yu Te Group Co Ltd:

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 70 percent to 100 percent, or to be 312.6 million yuan to 367.7 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (183.9 million yuan)

* Comments that improved chain and brand management is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/gy5Chi

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)