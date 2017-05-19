BRIEF-Regis Corporation appoints Andrew Lacko as CFO
* Lacko will replace Michael Pomeroy, who has served as interim chief financial officer since February 1, 2017
May 19Sou Yu Te Group Co Ltd :
* Says its unit will invest 102 million yuan to set up a Zhejiang-based supply chain management company with partners
* Says its unit will hold 51 percent stake in the supply chain management company
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/wh6sMA
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
