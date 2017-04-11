BRIEF-Shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
April 11 Sports Seoul Co Ltd :
* Says Soul I Nvestment bought 6.9 percent stake in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 24.4 percent from 17.5 percent


* Calstrs says urges Netflix shareholders to vote for proposal to adopt a majority vote standard for director elections