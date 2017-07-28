FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 28, 2017 / 2:04 AM / in 2 days

BRIEF-Sound Financial Q2 earnings per share $0.50

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Sound Financial Bancorp Inc

* Sound financial bancorp, inc. Reports 2nd quarter net income of $1.3 million or $0.50 per share

* Q2 earnings per share $0.50

* Sound Financial Bancorp Inc says net interest income remained stable at $5.8 million for both quarters ended june 30, 2017

* Sound Financial Bancorp inc says total assets increased 2.2% to $588.3 million at june 30, 2017, from $575.4 million at march 31, 2017

* Sound financial Bancorp Inc says net loans increased 1.0% to $489.1 million at june 30, 2017, from $484.5 million at march 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

