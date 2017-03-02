BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 2 Soundwill Holdings:
* Discloseable transaction acquisition of property
* Deal at a consideration of HK$410 million
* Unit entered into provisional agreement with vendor for acquisition of property at a consideration of hk$410 million in cash
* Purchaser being Power Huge Development Limited; vendor being Master Land (HK) Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.