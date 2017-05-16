BRIEF-Wintoni Group appoints Encik Mohd Nasir Bin Salleh as non executive chairman
* Announces appointment of Encik Mohd Nasir Bin Salleh as non executive chairman
May 16 Sourcenext Corp :
* Says the company forms a business alliance with an India-based smart phone apps development firm Emberify Innovations Pvt Ltd, on sale of Emberify Innovations' product in Japan
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/lJfyqj
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Announces appointment of Encik Mohd Nasir Bin Salleh as non executive chairman
SINGAPORE, June 20 Singapore said on Tuesday it had detained an auxiliary police officer for attempting to undertake armed Islamist violence overseas, and it also banned nine publications by a preacher for containing extremist religious views.