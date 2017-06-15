BRIEF-Vivocom Intl Holdings says CEO has retired
* Yeoh Seong Mok retires as chief executive officer Source :(http://bit.ly/2sIsfXO) Further company coverage:
June 15 Sourcenext Corp
* Says it signs a business alliance agreement with the United States-based COLERIDGE APPS LLC on June 15
* Says two entities will cooperate on the sale of application named Agent - do not disturb & more, in Japan
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/xKO9mW
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Up to 4.85 billion-rupee ($75.21 million) IPO fully subscribed - exchange data Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.4875 Indian rupees) (Mumbai newsroom)