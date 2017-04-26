BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
April 26 Sourcenext Corp
* Says it will acquire 49,221 shares (100 percent stake)of Tokyo-based company, which is engaged in manufacture and sale of language learning software, from Rosetta Stone Ltd. for $500,000
* Effective May
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/KvKlpu
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes