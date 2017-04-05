April 5 Sourcenext Corp

* Says it will acquire 22,200 shares (100 percent stake) of FUDEMAME CO.,LTD., for 813 million yen, from Softfront Holdings

* Says it will hold 100 percent voting power of FUDEMAME CO.,LTD.

* Says transaction effective May 11

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/riRMpH

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)