UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
March 17 Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc:
* Net 1 UEPS -South African constitutional court gave order regarding continued payment of social grants when current contract between cash paymaster and Sassa expires
* Net 1 UEPS -essentially, current contract between cps and sassa has been extended for a further period of 12 months under current contract's terms
* Net 1 UEPS -Sassa, cash paymaster to ensure payment of social grants to grant beneficiaries from 1 April until entity other than CPS is able to do so
* Net 1 UEPS -declaration of invalidity of contract is further suspended for 12-month period from 1 April 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
May 27 General Motors Co said on Saturday that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders vote against a slate of directors proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and reject the hedge fund's plan to divide GM shares into two classes.