BRIEF-Digimarc Corp files for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 mln
* Digimarc corp files for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 4 South Africa's Competition Commission:
* Refers Media24 and Novus merger to competition tribunal
* Recommends approval with merger subject to divestiture where Media24 will no longer control Novus
* Of view that divestiture alleviates any competition or public interest concerns that may have been identified Further company coverage:
* Digimarc corp files for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 26 Billionaire Carlos Slim is looking to sell a minority stake in Telesites SAB de CV, the Mexican wireless tower company that he controls, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.