May 18 Nedbank
* Net interest income grew at mid-single digit levels
* Nedbank net interest income grew at mid-single digit
levels
* Nedbank net interest margin (nim) for period widened ahead
of full year 2016 level of 3,54% and q1 2016 level of 3,51%
* Nedbank non-interest revenue grew at low-to-mid single
digit levels
* Nedbank group's share of eti's attributable loss
of usd 427m for fourth-quarter in 2016 was approximately r1,2bn
(q1 2016: r676m loss)
* It will now be more challenging to achieve full 2017 year
guidance provided at time of release of our 2016 annual results
