BRIEF-India's ONGC Videsh exec says final investment decision for Rovuma project will be taken by mid 2018/19
* All approvals except marine approval has been given by Mozambique government for project in Rovuma basin in the country
Feb 17 South Asian Enterprises Ltd
* Says approved the removal of S.P. Singh as the chief financial officer of the company w.e.f. March 31, 2017. Source text - (bit.ly/2lUxK26) Further company coverage:
* Says approved buyback of 3.5 million equity shares of co for an aggregate amount of inr 208.8 million Source text - (http://bit.ly/2rwW00c) Further company coverage: